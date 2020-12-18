Maria Papayiannis Death -Dead – Obituary : @NYPD68Pct School Crossing Guard Maria Papayiannis has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Maria Papayiannis Death -Dead – Obituary : @NYPD68Pct School Crossing Guard Maria Papayiannis has Died .

@NYPD68Pct School Crossing Guard Maria Papayiannis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

NYPD 72nd Precinct @NYPD72Pct We mourn the loss of our neighboring precinct @NYPD68Pct School Crossing Guard Maria Papayiannis. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and colleagues. #FidelisAdMortem

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.