Maria Papayiannis Death -Dead – Obituary : @NYPD68Pct School Crossing Guard Maria Papayiannis has Died .

We mourn the loss of our neighboring precinct @NYPD68Pct School Crossing Guard Maria Papayiannis. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and colleagues. #FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/eatevqflzI
— NYPD 72nd Precinct (@NYPD72Pct) December 18, 2020
