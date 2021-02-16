Maria Rodríguez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :A helicopter, believed to be on a sightseeing tour, has crashed in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021

Maria Rodríguez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

David Begnaud 3h · BREAKING: A helicopter, believed to be on a sightseeing tour, has crashed in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. 4 bodies have been recovered. The crash happened on the western side of the island in the area of Botany Bay which has a pristine beach & forest. Following the crash on St. Thomas today, singer Kenny Chesney has posted, on Facebook, a tribute to Maria Rodríguez, one of the victims. Maria, a pilot, became a hero with her helicopter. After hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017, “…”she immediately began flying support missions…” Link about crash: https://t.co/knrAMQOojI Link about Maria: https://www.ainonline.com/…/maria-rodriguez-receive..

We used to use helicopters every time we were traveling and they were offering those services. Until 3 years ago, that my nephew that was the sales manager for one of those companies, died when the helicopter crashed near Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Both, my nephew and the Pilot disappear in the waters of the Caribbean Ocean. Only small pieces of the helicopter were discovered/recovered. I understand how these families must be feeling. RIP.

Josh Ray

Kenny please don’t ever get on a piston helicopter, EVER! So sad.

Maritza Vazquez

I have mixed emotions..these past few weeks we have experienced very strong winds. Why did they were not prohibited to do the flight? That’s, St Thomas! PR has been announcing ..not to visit beaches. and high average of winds affecting small engine flights…RIP

Margie Gerena Lewis

Such sad news….so many pilots were helping after the hurricanes….may they Rest In Peace Thank you for your service .

Papita Alwani

Maria, my HS classmate from the VI, was an amazing woman and a brilliant pilot. Rest In Peace Maria! Deepest condolences to your family!.

Allyson Adkins Silkwood

So sorry to read this. Sorry you lost a good friend Kenny. May she RIP and those who were killed in the crash. My prayers go out for all the families and friends of those who lost their lives.

Beth Moore Shenton

Their team got some of the first footage of the islands post-Irma and Maria to help the world understand the devastation.



Liz Zivic

So sorry to hear this. May She Rest in Peace and Thank you to her family for her selfless work…



Sara Montague

This is the saddest news , Maria! Such a great loss. My condolences to Charlotte and Madison.

Edrick Arroyo

Any knowledgeable pilots here? Is that a Robinson 44? Because if it is its the third one Ive heard off failing recently

Ana Felix-Alamo

Val James

I’m a cabin crew, and you couldn’t pay me to get into a helicopter. My condolences to their families.

Edgar Geo Nunez

The Bermuda Triangle has always been a problem. It’s been said for years all Caribbean people know it! May she Rest In Peace. I’m sorry I’m not joking either.