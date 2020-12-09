Maria Tritico Death -Dead – Obituary : Maria Tritico, Chad Steve’s fiancé and soon to be wife was struck by a stray bullet and passed today.
Maria Tritico has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Cary Bible Yesterday at 5:40 PM · Hey everyone, I have some unfortunate news, yesterday at beach disc on Singer Island, Maria Tritico, Chad Steve’s fiancé and soon to be wife was struck by a stray bullet and passed today. There will be a memorial service held for Maria tomorrow 12/7 held at 1pm at: Good Shepard Episcopal church. 400 Seabrook Rd Jupiter, FL 33469 United States Afterwards there will be family visitation following the memorial: Lighthouse Arts center 395 Seabrook Rd Jupiter, FL 33469 United States
