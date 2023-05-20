Mariam Mukankubito : Woman sets herself on fire, kills six family members in Uganda

Woman sets herself on fire, kills six family members in Kyankwanzi District including Mariam Mukankubito

Police have reported that a woman, identified as Mariam Mukankubito, set herself on fire in Kyankwanzi District, resulting in the deaths of at least six family members on Friday. According to Wamala Regional Police spokesperson Rachel Kawala, Mukankubito spent a night consuming alcohol with family members before locking the door with padlocks and pouring petrol on herself. She then set herself on fire, which spread to the entire house, causing the deaths of six people, including herself, and injuring five others. The injured are currently receiving treatment in Kiboga Hospital. The incident occurred in Musalaba Village in Masode-Kalagi Town Council.

Read Full story : Six family members killed after woman sets herself on fire

News Source : BARBARA NALWEYISO

