Marianna shooting. today : One dead and four injured in Marianna shooting.

One dead and four injured in Marianna shooting incident today 2023.

One person has died and four others were injured in a shooting in Marianna, Arkansas on Saturday night. The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division has been asked to investigate the incident, which occurred in the parking lot of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store. The condition of one of the injured individuals remains unknown.

News Source : THV11 Digital

