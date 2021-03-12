Marianne Carus Death – Obituary : We are saddened to announce the passing of Marianne Carus, founder of Cricket Magazine, at age 92. She served as editor-in-chief…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

We are saddened to announce the passing of Marianne Carus, founder of Cricket Magazine, at age 92. She served as editor-in-chief for 35 years, inspiring generations of children with the magic of reading. https://www.publishersweekly.com/pw/by-topic/childrens/childrens-authors/article/85788-obituary-marianne-carus.html

