Marietjie Bothma, a Media Personnel, Has Passed Away | What Was the Cause of Marietjie Bothma’s Death?

Media Personnel Marietjie Bothma Passes Away

Who was Marietjie Bothma?

Marietjie Bothma was a well-known media personality in South Africa. She worked as a journalist, presenter, and producer for various media outlets, including the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and eNCA. Bothma was known for her passion for journalism and her dedication to reporting the truth.

How did Marietjie Bothma die?

On 12 June 2021, it was announced that Marietjie Bothma had passed away. The cause of her death has not been officially confirmed, but it is believed that she died from COVID-19 complications. Bothma had been hospitalized for several weeks before her passing.

Tributes pour in for Marietjie Bothma

The news of Marietjie Bothma’s passing has shocked and saddened many people in South Africa’s media industry. Tributes have been pouring in from colleagues, friends, and fans who have praised Bothma for her kindness, professionalism, and dedication to journalism.

Mpho Tsedu, a former SABC journalist, tweeted: “Marietjie Bothma was a consummate professional, a true journalist, and a great human being. Her contribution to the media industry will never be forgotten.”

eNCA, where Bothma worked as a producer and presenter, released a statement saying: “Marietjie Bothma was an exceptional journalist, an inspiration to her colleagues, and a treasured member of the eNCA family. We are deeply saddened by her passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.”

A legacy that will live on

Marietjie Bothma’s legacy as a journalist and media personality will live on long after her passing. Her dedication to reporting the truth and her passion for storytelling inspired many people in the media industry. Bothma’s colleagues and friends have pledged to honor her memory by continuing to uphold the high standards of journalism that she set.

In conclusion, Marietjie Bothma’s passing is a great loss to South Africa’s media industry. Her contributions to journalism will be remembered and celebrated for years to come. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

