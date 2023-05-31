Marietjie Bothma, a TV personality, passes away at the age of 39 | Cause of death of Marietjie Bothma

TV Personality Marietjie Bothma Dies at 39

Sad news has hit the South African entertainment industry as TV personality Marietjie Bothma has passed away at the age of 39. Her death has left many fans and colleagues in shock and disbelief.

Career of Marietjie Bothma

Marietjie Bothma was a renowned television personality, presenter, and producer in South Africa. She was best known for her work as the host of the popular Afrikaans show, Pasella, which she joined in 2010. Marietjie was also a producer of the show and contributed immensely to its success over the years. She was loved by many for her warm personality, infectious smile, and charismatic presence on screen.

Cause of Death

The cause of Marietjie Bothma’s death has not been officially confirmed by her family or representatives. However, reports suggest that she passed away on Sunday, 12 September 2021, after a short illness. The news of her death was announced on Pasella’s official Instagram page, where fans and colleagues have been expressing their condolences and paying tribute to the late TV personality.

Tributes and Condolences

Following the news of Marietjie Bothma’s death, many fans and colleagues have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness. Pasella’s Instagram page has been flooded with messages of condolence from fans who loved Marietjie and followed her work on the show. Her colleagues in the entertainment industry have also been paying tribute to her, describing her as a kind-hearted and talented person who will be greatly missed.

Legacy of Marietjie Bothma

Marietjie Bothma’s death has left a void in the South African entertainment industry, and her legacy will continue to live on through her work. She was a talented presenter and producer who made a significant contribution to the success of Pasella. Marietjie’s warm personality and infectious smile will be remembered by many who loved her and followed her work.

Final Thoughts

The sudden death of Marietjie Bothma has left a huge gap in the South African entertainment industry. Her fans and colleagues will miss her dearly, and her legacy will continue to inspire many. We extend our deepest condolences to Marietjie’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

