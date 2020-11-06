Marilyn Cade Death -Dead :Marilyn Cade has Died.

Marilyn Cade has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 5, 2020.

“ICANN on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that ICANN offers condolences on the passing of Marilyn Cade. Read ICANN SVP, Policy Development Support, David Olive’s blog for more on Marilyn’s role and legacy in the ICANN community >”

It is with great sadness that ICANN offers condolences on the passing of Marilyn Cade. Read ICANN SVP, Policy Development Support, David Olive’s blog for more on Marilyn’s role and legacy in the ICANN community >> https://t.co/WKXtwljcwD #ICANN pic.twitter.com/cD7BfPPb1h — ICANN (@ICANN) November 5, 2020

Tributes

———————— –