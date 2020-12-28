Marilyn Hubbard Death -Obituary – Dead : Marilyn Hubbard, aka Merilee on The Magic Toyshop has Died .
Marilyn Hubbard, aka Merilee on The Magic Toyshop has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 27. 2020.
— Tributes —
———————— –
Michael Caccamo wrote She came to one of our Muscular Dystrophy carnivals when we we kids.
Steve James wrote Eddie Flum Numb
Janine DeBaise wrote Aw. It’s probably been fifty years (at least!) since I watched that show, but I remember her well.
Timothy James Powers Yesterday at 12:35 AM · Just learned that Marilyn Hubbard, aka Merilee on The Magic Toyshop, passed away on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 26th. RIP. 1818 9 Comments 1 Share Like Share