“Marina Alex LPGA golfer”: Get to Know Marina Alex: The American LPGA Golfer You Shouldn’t Miss

Marina Alex: American Golfer at the LPGA’s Mizuho Americas Open

Marina Alex, the American golfer, is currently playing at the LPGA’s Mizuho Americas Open. The tournament is underway in Jersey City from June 1 to 4. The event is a four-day, 72-hole tournament, with a total prize fund of $1.5 million. Two rounds of the tournament have already concluded, and Alex finished in a six-way tie in the 32nd position alongside Jenny Shin, Hae Ran Ryu, Maja Stark, Lauren Coughlin, Pornanong Phatlum, and Chella Choi.

Alex’s performance in the second round of the tournament was impressive, as she started with a birdie and then went on to make two more birdies on the 3rd and 4th holes. She carded nine birdies and one bogey on Friday to wrap up with a score of 64 and remain tied in 32nd place. However, Alex struggled with her game in the first round when she finished with a score of +8.

Speaking to the media about her game in the second round, Marina Alex said, “I played as horribly as I could play it yesterday, so I think I learned every place not to. It’s a tricky course, and honestly, it required on my end probably a little bit more prep going into yesterday. I made some dumb decisions off tees that cost me like a bunch of shots. I learned from that today, and then I just kind of got off to a really good, solid start, and luckily the momentum just kept going in my favor.”

Marina Alex’s Professional Career

Marina Alex was born on August 2, 1990, in Wayne, New Jersey. She started her golfing journey at a very young age. She played interscholastic golf at Wayne Hills High School and won two state titles in 2007 and 2008. During her college career while studying at Vanderbilt University, Alex won the 2010 SEC Championship. She had also qualified for the US Women’s Open during her amateur career but missed the cut.

After her successful amateur career, Marina Alex turned pro in 2012 and played at the NCAA Championship. She then competed on the Symetra Tour from 2012 to 2013. Although Alex did not win a title on the Symetra tour, her best finish was recorded at the 2013 Four Winds Invitational when she settled for second position and finished third in the money list, earning the LPGA Tour card for the 2014 season.

Marina Alex has won two professional events in her career. She registered her first LPGA tour victory at the 2018 Cambia Portland Classic and then won the Palos Verdes Championship in 2022. Alex has played in all the major events, with a best finish record at the Women’s British Open in 2014.

LPGA’s Mizuho Americas Open Round 3 Tee Times

The third round of LPGA’s Mizuho Americas Open will start at 9:22 am ET, with Sarah Schmelzel and Hyo Joon Jang taking the first shot of the day.

Here are the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open Round 3 tee times (ET):

– 09:22 AM: Sarah Schmelzel, Hyo Joon Jang

– 09:33 AM: Nasa Hataoka, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

– 09:33 AM: Ruoning Yin, Allisen Corpuz

– 09:44 AM: Albane Valenzuela, Stephanie Kyriacou

– 09:55 AM: Frida Kinhult, Sung Hyun Park, Wichanee Meechai

– 10:06 AM: Mel Reid, Mariajo Uribe, Ashleigh Buhai

– 10:17 AM: Perrine Delacour, Stephanie Meadow

– 10:28 AM: Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagstrom

– 10:39 AM: Megan Khang, Andrea Lee

– 10:50 AM: Maddie Szeryk, Alison Lee

– 11:01 AM: Lucy Li, In Kyung Kim

– 11:12 AM: Pornanong Phatlum, Chella Choi

– 11:23 AM: Maja Stark, Lauren Coughlin

– 11:34 AM: Jenny Shin, Hae Ran Ryu

– 11:45 AM: Emma Talley, Marina Alex

– 11:56 AM: Yuka Saso, Ayaka Furue

– 12:07 PM: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Jasmine Suwannapura

– 12:18 PM: Yan Liu, Danielle Kang

– 12:29 PM: Grace Kim, Esther Henseleit

– 12:40 PM: Charley Hull,, Gaby Lopez

– 12:51 PM: Carlota Ciganda, Yuna Nishimura

– 01:02 PM: Anna Nordqvist, Jaravee Boonchant

– 01:13 PM: Amy Yang, Lauren Hartlage

– 01:24 PM: Sei Young Kim, Leona Maguire

– 01:35 PM: Angel Yin, Jennifer Kupcho

– 01:46 PM: Eun-Hee Ji, Bronte Law

– 01:57 PM: Atthaya Thitikul, Aditi Ashok

– 02:08 PM: Rose Zhang, Brooke M. Henderson

– 02:19 PM: Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko

– 02:30 PM: Minjee Lee, Cheyenne Knight

In conclusion, Marina Alex has already made a name for herself in the world of golf. She is a talented golfer with a lot of potential, and we can expect to see her climb up the leaderboard in the upcoming rounds of the LPGA’s Mizuho Americas Open. The third round of the tournament is set to be an exciting one, and we look forward to seeing some great shots from all the players.

Marina Alex golf career Marina Alex biography Marina Alex achievements Marina Alex personal life Marina Alex LPGA statistics

News Source : Ankita Yadav

Source Link :Who is Marina Alex? Everything you need to know about the American LPGA golfer/