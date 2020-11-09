Marina Harkot Death -Dead :Brazilian urban & cyclo #mobility activist Marina Harkot has been murdered.

By | November 9, 2020
0 Comment

Marina Harkot Death -Dead :Brazilian urban & cyclo #mobility activist Marina Harkot has been murdered.

Brazilian urban & cyclo #mobility activist Marina Harkot has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 8, 2020.

“Larissa Paredes Muse on Twitter: “Saddened by the brutal murder of the Brazilian urban & cyclo #mobility activist #MarinaHarkot. The SUV driver that hit her evaded without helping. She worked at the São Paulo Municipal Transport & Traffic Council and in the Ciclocidade. My condolences to her family and friends.”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.