Marina Harkot Death -Dead :Brazilian urban & cyclo #mobility activist Marina Harkot has been murdered.

Saddened by the brutal murder of the Brazilian urban & cyclo #mobility activist #MarinaHarkot. The SUV driver that hit her evaded without helping. She worked at the São Paulo Municipal Transport & Traffic Council and in the Ciclocidade. My condolences to her family and friends. https://t.co/3wx8i7LH6p — Larissa Paredes Muse (@Urbanolistica) November 9, 2020

