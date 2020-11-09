Marina Harkot Death -Dead :Brazilian urban & cyclo #mobility activist Marina Harkot has been murdered.
Brazilian urban & cyclo #mobility activist Marina Harkot has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 8, 2020.
“Larissa Paredes Muse on Twitter: “Saddened by the brutal murder of the Brazilian urban & cyclo #mobility activist #MarinaHarkot. The SUV driver that hit her evaded without helping. She worked at the São Paulo Municipal Transport & Traffic Council and in the Ciclocidade. My condolences to her family and friends.”
— Larissa Paredes Muse (@Urbanolistica) November 9, 2020
Tributes
