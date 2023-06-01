Marinated Fajita Flank Steak: Marinated Fajita Flank Steak

Flank Steak Fajitas Recipe by Chef Nino at Rouses Markets

If you’re a fan of Mexican cuisine, then you must have tried fajitas. These delicious wraps filled with juicy meat, veggies, and toppings are a crowd-pleaser and a perfect option for a quick and easy dinner. In this article, we bring you the recipe for flank steak fajitas by Chef Nino at Rouses Markets, a family-owned grocery chain in the Gulf Coast region.

Ingredients

To make the marinade, you’ll need the following ingredients:

1 flank steak

2/3 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup tequila

1/4 cup triple sec orange liqueur

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 large cloves garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Apart from these, you’ll need your favorite fajita toppings such as tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, shredded cheese, and chopped veggies.

Steps

Now let’s move on to the steps to make these mouth-watering flank steak fajitas:

Combine all ingredients except the flank steak in a bowl and mix well to create the marinade. Place the flank steak in a shallow glass, plastic, or other non-reactive container. A 1-gallon plastic ziplock bag works great too. Pour the marinade over the steak and make sure it’s coated well. Cover the container or seal the bag and refrigerate overnight or up to 24 hours. When you’re ready to cook, remove the steak from the marinade and discard the remaining marinade. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Grill the flank steak over indirect heat for 15 minutes on each side, basting occasionally with the remaining marinade. You can also cook the steak in a cast-iron skillet on the stove if you don’t have a grill. Once the steak is cooked to your desired doneness, remove it from the grill and place it on a platter. Let it rest for 5-10 minutes to allow the juices to redistribute. Slice the steak across the grain into thin strips. Serve the steak strips with tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, shredded cheese, and any other toppings you like.

About Rouses Markets

Rouses Markets is a family-owned grocery chain that operates in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Founded in 1923, Rouses has more than 60 stores across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. The company prides itself on offering fresh, high-quality products at reasonable prices and providing excellent customer service.

Conclusion

Flank steak fajitas are a delicious and easy-to-make meal that’s perfect for any occasion. Chef Nino’s recipe at Rouses Markets takes it up a notch with its flavorful marinade that’s sure to impress your taste buds. So the next time you’re in the mood for Mexican food, head to your nearest Rouses Markets and grab the ingredients to make these delicious fajitas.

