Marine Recruit Marshall Hartman Passes Away at Parris Island in Non-Training Incident: Military Reports

Marine Recruit Marshall Hartman Passes Away at Parris Island

The military community mourns the loss of Marshall Hartman, an 18-year-old Marine recruit who passed away in a non-training incident at Parris Island earlier this week. Military investigators are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Marshall’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

