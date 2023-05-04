Marine vet killed in Ukraine : Reportedly Evacuating Civilians, Marine Veteran Dies in Ukraine

Marine Veteran Cooper Andrews Killed in Ukraine While Helping Civilians

Cooper “Harris” Andrews, a 26-year-old Marine veteran, was recently killed in Ukraine while reportedly helping civilians flee the grinding battle in Bakhmut. Andrews served in the Marine Corps from January 2017 to January 2022 and left as a sergeant. He was a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer who earned the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

According to Andrews’ mother, Willow Andrews, her son was hit by a mortar, likely on April 19 on the “road of life,” a critical supply and evacuation route connecting to Bakhmut, Ukraine. The battle for Bakhmut has been one of the deadliest and most drawn-out of the war in Ukraine.

Andrews left Cleveland, Ohio, in November 2022, to fight with the Foreign Legion in Ukraine, a unit of foreign volunteers. After his contract ended in March, he stayed on in the county and was working with the Resistance Committee. Popular Front, a grassroots media organization that reports on global conflict, said in an Instagram post Monday that Andrews was “a lifelong leftist organiser” and “a good man with a kind soul.”

Andrews’ death is at least the fourth Marine veteran to be killed in Ukraine. Retired Capt. Grady Kurpasi, 50, a prior-enlisted former scout sniper, was confirmed dead in April, nearly a year after he went missing. Former Cpl. Pete Reed, 33, was killed in February in Bakhmut, Ukraine, reportedly while providing medical aid to civilians. Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, was killed in April 2022 and was the first known death of a U.S. citizen fighting in Ukraine.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Cooper Andrews have raised concerns about the safety of foreign volunteers in Ukraine. The State Department on Monday confirmed that a U.S. citizen had died in Ukraine but didn’t name Andrews. The U.S. embassy in Ukraine issued a statement, saying, “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the U.S. citizen who passed away in Ukraine.”

The war in Ukraine has been ongoing since 2014, and it has claimed over 13,000 lives. The conflict began after protests ousted Ukraine’s pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych, and Russia annexed Crimea. The war has since escalated into a full-scale conflict between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists. The conflict has resulted in the displacement of over 1.5 million people and has caused widespread destruction in eastern Ukraine.

In conclusion, the death of Cooper Andrews is a tragic reminder of the dangers faced by foreign volunteers in Ukraine. Andrews’ commitment to helping civilians in the war-torn region is commendable, and his sacrifice will not be forgotten. The conflict in Ukraine has claimed too many lives already, and it is crucial that the international community works towards a peaceful resolution to end the suffering of the people in the region.

News Source : Irene Loewenson

Source Link :Marine vet killed in Ukraine, reportedly while evacuating civilians/