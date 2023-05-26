“Mariners vs Pirates prediction”: Mariners vs Pirates: Odds, Prediction, Pick and How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Pirates Take on the Seattle Mariners: MLB Odds, Prediction, and How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Pirates made a strong start to the 2023 MLB season, surprising many experts who had predicted they would finish near the bottom of the league. However, their recent slump has brought them back down to earth, and they are now struggling to maintain their position in the National League Central. Despite this, the Pirates still have a chance to make it to the postseason, particularly as other wild card contenders are also struggling.

MLB Odds: Pirates vs. Mariners

The MLB odds for the Pirates vs. Mariners game are as follows, according to FanDuel:

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-166)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 7 (-114)

Under: 7 (-106)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Mariners

The Pirates vs. Mariners game will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pirates) and Root Sports (Mariners), as well as MLB Extra Innings. Fans can also stream the game on MLB.tv or fuboTV, which offers a free trial. The game will start at 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT.

Why the Pirates Could Cover the Spread

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller to the mound, who has been pitching like a genuine ace in the 2023 season. Keller has been dominant in his starts, and the Pirates have been able to feed off his performance. With Keller on the mound, the Pirates are likely to give their bullpen a rest and won’t need their offense to be spectacular to win. Meanwhile, the Mariners have struggled at the plate this season, and Keller should be able to contain them.

Why the Mariners Could Cover the Spread

On the other side, the Mariners will send George Kirby to the mound, who is part of the parade of quality arms on the Mariner staff. Kirby’s fastball has great movement, and he is able to run it in and out and move the hitter’s eyes. He should be able to dominate the Pirates’ batting order, particularly as runs are expected to be at a premium in this game.

Final Prediction and Pick

In a game where runs are likely to be scarce, the Pirates are the underdogs but could cover the spread by getting 1.5 runs on the run line. With Keller on the mound, the Pirates have a good chance of keeping the game close. Therefore, our final prediction and pick is the Pirates +1.5.

