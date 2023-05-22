Mario Bratkon – focus keyword : Fatal pedestrian crash in Fitchburg involving Mario Bratkon

“76-Year-Old Mario Bratkon Pronounced Dead in Fitchburg Pedestrian Crash”

A fatal pedestrian crash in Fitchburg on Friday, May 19th, around 8:45 PM is being investigated by Fitchburg, Leominster, and Massachusetts State Police. Mario Bratkon, a 76-year-old resident of Fitchburg, was hit and later declared dead at UMass Memorial Medical Center. The accident occurred when he was crossing a street at a crosswalk near Water Street and Nichols Street, close to the border between Leominster and Fitchburg. Police from both cities responded to the scene. The driver involved in the incident stayed at the scene. Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr.’s office is overseeing the case.

News Source : This Week in Worcester

