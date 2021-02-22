Mario Cruz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mario Cruz, known as Denis has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @denisandteo25: It’s with great sadness to announce that Mario Cruz, known as Denis, died on February 15, 2021 at the hands of his own friend. Mario will be remembered for his love of music and adventure. His energy will continue to live on and light the room. RIP Mario 12/25/1997-02/15/2021Read More

