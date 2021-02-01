Mario Fierro Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Coach Mario Fierro has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
Coach Mario Fierro has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
Our condolences to Cathedral Catholic on the tragic loss of Coach Mario Fierro , we send prayers to the Fierro Family and to the Cathedral Community. 🙏
— San Diego Football (@Daygofootball) February 1, 2021
Jerome Ralph
To Cathedral Catholic: I would like to post my Resume and lesson plan for the first class of Coach Mario Fierro.
We used to recite this on the field between us as we both teach and love history. He had a photographic memory so it was rasy for him! Is old guys struggle!
I would like to come out of retirement and donate any Salary all year to his family.
Here is our mantra:
In Flanders Fields
Flanders Poppy on the First World War battlefields.
by John McCrae, May 1915
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
I will be there ready to teach his class or sweep his locker room. But I will be there.
I love you Mario
