Mario Fierro Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Coach Mario Fierro has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Coach Mario Fierro has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

Our condolences to Cathedral Catholic on the tragic loss of Coach Mario Fierro , we send prayers to the Fierro Family and to the Cathedral Community. 🙏 — San Diego Football (@Daygofootball) February 1, 2021

NOTICE.

Tributes

———————— –

Jerome Ralph

To Cathedral Catholic: I would like to post my Resume and lesson plan for the first class of Coach Mario Fierro.

We used to recite this on the field between us as we both teach and love history. He had a photographic memory so it was rasy for him! Is old guys struggle!

I would like to come out of retirement and donate any Salary all year to his family.

Here is our mantra:

In Flanders Fields

Flanders Poppy on the First World War battlefields.

by John McCrae, May 1915

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

I will be there ready to teach his class or sweep his locker room. But I will be there.

I love you Mario