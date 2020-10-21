Mario Henderson Death – Dead :  Mario Henderson Obituary : Former Raiders OL passed away at the age of 35, Cause of Death Unknown.

Former Raiders OL Mario Henderson passed away at the age of 35, according to a statement posted online on October 21.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Former Raiders OL Mario Henderson passed away at the age of 35. Henderson played college ball at Florida State. He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played for the Raiders for four seasons and the San Diego Chargers for one year in 2012. No cause of death was announced. Condolences to his family and friends and may he Rest in Peace.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Kristen King wrote 
Mario Henderson

When I heard the news, I was beside myself. Tons of amazing memories of high school together! One being, you being the lead role in a video we did for class! You were always such an amazing guy, a big teddy bear, & so funny! You always had a huge smile on your face! Followed your career all the way to the top with the

Raiders

! You are a big loss to us all & the community! Tons of 💙 to you & your family!.

can’t even believe it man…R.I.P Mario Henderson Great guy. Great teammate. Prayers up to you and your entire family. I’m sure you’ll be missed dearly.
#oncearaideralwaysaraider
Big Supa

Posted by Jay Richardson on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

I had the pleasure of coaching and getting to know Mario Henderson for a season, we lost a great one! Prayers sent out to his children and family 🙏🏾
RIP “ Big Chief”

Posted by Rico Ochoa on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

