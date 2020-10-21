Mario Henderson Death – Dead :  Mario Henderson Obituary : Former Raiders OL passed away at the age of 35, Cause of Death Unknown.

Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Mario Henderson
When I heard the news, I was beside myself. Tons of amazing memories of high school together! One being, you being the lead role in a video we did for class! You were always such an amazing guy, a big teddy bear, & so funny! You always had a huge smile on your face! Followed your career all the way to the top with theRaiders
! You are a big loss to us all & the community! Tons of to you & your family!.
can’t even believe it man…R.I.P Mario Henderson Great guy. Great teammate. Prayers up to you and your entire family. I’m sure you’ll be missed dearly.
#oncearaideralwaysaraider
Big Supa
Posted by Jay Richardson on Wednesday, October 21, 2020
I had the pleasure of coaching and getting to know Mario Henderson for a season, we lost a great one! Prayers sent out to his children and family 🙏🏾
RIP “ Big Chief”
Posted by Rico Ochoa on Wednesday, October 21, 2020
