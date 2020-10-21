Mario Henderson Death – Dead :  Mario Henderson Obituary : Former Raiders OL passed away at the age of 35, Cause of Death Unknown.

Mario Henderson

When I heard the news, I was beside myself. Tons of amazing memories of high school together! One being, you being the lead role in a video we did for class! You were always such an amazing guy, a big teddy bear, & so funny! You always had a huge smile on your face! Followed your career all the way to the top with the

Raiders

! You are a big loss to us all & the community! Tons of to you & your family!.