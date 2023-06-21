Mario Heslop, Former Franklin Sprinter, Passes Away in Tragic Car Accident: A Tribute

Former Franklin Sprinter Mario Heslop Passes Away in Tragic Car Accident

The track and field community mourns the loss of former Franklin sprinter, Mario Heslop, who passed away on Monday in a devastating car accident. Heslop was only 21 years old.

Heslop was an incredible athlete, known for his speed and agility on the track. He competed for Franklin High School and later went on to run for the University of Houston. He was a rising star in the sport and had a promising future ahead of him.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Heslop’s family and friends are devastated by his sudden passing and are asking for privacy during this difficult time.

Mario Heslop will be deeply missed by the track and field community, and his legacy will live on through his incredible performances on the track. Rest in peace, Mario.

