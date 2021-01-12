Mario Masuku Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mario Masuku freedom fighter in Swaziland has Died .
Mario Masuku freedom fighter in Swaziland has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Mario Masuku freedom fighter in Swaziland and friend of @EFFSouthAfrica and CIC @Julius_S_Malema , former leader of largest political organisation in Swaziland @PUDEMO has passed away.
May his soul rest in peace. #RIPMariomasuku pic.twitter.com/WJCfBBSZPZ
— @Eff_AfricaNews (@AfricanewsEff) January 12, 2021
@Eff_AfricaNews @AfricanewsEff Mario Masuku freedom fighter in Swaziland and friend of @EFFSouthAfrica and CIC @Julius_S_Malema , former leader of largest political organisation in Swaziland @PUDEMO has passed away. May his soul rest in peace. #RIPMariomasuku
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.