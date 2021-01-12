Mario Masuku Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mario Masuku freedom fighter in Swaziland has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Mario Masuku freedom fighter in Swaziland and friend of @EFFSouthAfrica and CIC @Julius_S_Malema , former leader of largest political organisation in Swaziland @PUDEMO has passed away.

