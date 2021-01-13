Mario Masuku Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mario Masuku has Died .

Comrade Mario Masuku has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The African National Congress is deeply saddened by the passing on of Comrade Mario Masuku, a stalwart of the movement, the former President of the People's United Democratic Movement (PUDEMO) and the leader of the people of Swaziland. STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/25naoS5wSB — ANCLimpopo (@ANCLimpopo) January 13, 2021

