Mario Masuku Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mario Masuku has Died .
Comrade Mario Masuku has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The African National Congress is deeply saddened by the passing on of Comrade Mario Masuku, a stalwart of the movement, the former President of the People's United Democratic Movement (PUDEMO) and the leader of the people of Swaziland.
STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/25naoS5wSB
— ANCLimpopo (@ANCLimpopo) January 13, 2021
