Mario Masuku Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mario Masuku has Died .

By | January 13, 2021
0 Comment

Mario Masuku Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mario Masuku has Died .

Comrade Mario Masuku has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

ANCLimpopo @ANCLimpopo The African National Congress is deeply saddened by the passing on of Comrade Mario Masuku, a stalwart of the movement, the former President of the People’s United Democratic Movement (PUDEMO) and the leader of the people of Swaziland.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.