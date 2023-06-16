Marion Co. Murder-Suicide Claims the Lives of Six, Including Three Children: Obituary of Brittany Perez

Tragic Murder-Suicide Claims Six Lives, Including Three Children

Six lives were tragically lost in a shooting and subsequent fire in Marion County. Among the victims were three children, who were killed by their own father in a murder-suicide.

Brittany Perez, a devoted mother, was one of the victims. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness that will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The community is heartbroken by this senseless act of violence and sends their deepest condolences to the families affected by this tragedy. May they find solace and comfort during this difficult time.

