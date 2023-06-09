Marion Gordon, Also Known as Pat Robertson, Passes Away

Marion Gordon Cause of Death | Pat Robertson Cause of Death

According to recent reports, Marion Gordon, popularly known as Pat Robertson, has passed away. The cause of death has been attributed to natural causes. Robertson was a renowned televangelist, media mogul, and founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Robertson was born on March 22, 1930, in Virginia. He became a prominent figure in American Christianity, with his television program, The 700 Club, reaching millions of viewers across the globe. He also founded several organizations, including Operation Blessing International and the American Center for Law and Justice.

The news of Robertson’s death has left many of his followers heartbroken. He was seen as a source of inspiration and guidance for millions of Christians worldwide. Robertson’s legacy and contributions to the Christian community will always be remembered.

In conclusion, the passing of Marion Gordon, aka Pat Robertson, is a great loss to the Christian community. He will be remembered for his leadership, philanthropy, and unwavering faith in God. May he rest in peace.

