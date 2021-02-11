Marissa Brown Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Marissa Brown Mansfield, Texas February 8, 2021 Found Deceased.

Marissa Brown has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

Attempt to Locate 1d · Marissa Brown Mansfield, Texas February 8, 2021 Found Deceased She was last seen at Mansfield High School at 7:12 am on February 8th. The picture she posted indicates she was in a wooded area probably within 5 to 10 miles of Mansfield High School, where she was seen leaving after being dropped off. She was wearing a beige Hoodie with Alaska on it and a brown moose and a pair of dark sweats, probably black, she had a mustard yellow Danskin backpack with her. She has blonde hair, she is 5’6″ and weighs 105 lbs. Missing & Unidentified Discussion:

Source: (1) Attempt to Locate – Posts | Facebook

