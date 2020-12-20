Marius Zaliukas Death -Obituary – Dead : Marius Zaliukas has Died .
Marius Zaliukas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
Craig Anderson 9 hrs · Day 20 – and today is a little bit special. I NEVER run in a football top and only sport one when playing 5’s. But today is the only time a Scottish Cup final will be played during Marcothon, and not only that, features my beloved club. Wearing this top is not only to gear up for the match (which sadly no-one can attend), but also in memory of our last team captain to lift the famous old trophy who sadly passed away last month. A player who had difficulty settling in to Scottish football who then won over the adulation and affection of the fans. RIP Marius Zaliukas – a true gentleman and a legend
Source: (20+) Marcothon 2020 | Facebook
Mick Mc Fadden wrote
Well done pal great effort . Rip to Marius was a great player I will be on the opposing team but hopefully it’s a great game.
Gordon Gallacher wrote
Hope you enjoyed your run fellow marcothoner
Steven Cunningham wrote
Great stuff mate from a fellow Jambo in Co.Down Northern Ireland 🇱🇻
Clare Reid wrote
Great time, lovely pictures and 🤞🏻your team wins today. I support a Glasgow team but will let you guess
