Marjorie Larger’s Funeral Mass on May 30, 2023

Funeral Mass for Marjorie Larger – May 30, 2023

Introduction

On May 30, 2023, family, friends, and loved ones gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church to pay tribute to Marjorie Larger. Marjorie was a beloved member of the community, known for her kindness, generosity, and unwavering faith. It was a somber occasion, but also a celebration of Marjorie’s life and the impact she had on those around her.

Eulogy

Marjorie’s eulogy was delivered by her son, David Larger. He spoke of his mother’s unwavering faith, her love for her family, and her dedication to helping others. He shared stories of her kindness and generosity, and how she never hesitated to lend a helping hand to those in need. He also spoke of her love for music, and how she sang in the church choir for many years.

Homily

The homily was delivered by Father John, the parish priest. He spoke of Marjorie’s faith and how it guided her throughout her life. He talked about how she lived her life with purpose and meaning, always striving to do good for others. He also spoke of the hope that we have in Jesus Christ, and how Marjorie’s faith in Him gave her strength in her final days.

Prayers of the Faithful

During the Prayers of the Faithful, the community offered prayers for Marjorie and her family. They prayed for comfort and strength during this difficult time, and for the repose of Marjorie’s soul. They also prayed for all those who have passed away, and for those who are grieving.

Final Commendation

The Final Commendation was a solemn moment, as Marjorie’s casket was blessed and sprinkled with holy water. The community sang hymns of praise and offered their final farewells to Marjorie. It was a moment of closure and acceptance, as they said their final goodbyes to a beloved member of the community.

Conclusion

The Funeral Mass for Marjorie Larger was a beautiful tribute to a remarkable woman. It was a celebration of her life, her faith, and the impact she had on those around her. As the community left the church, they were reminded of the importance of faith, family, and community. Marjorie may be gone, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.

