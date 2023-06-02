“Mark Angel net worth”: Angel: A Complete Insight into His Life, Cars, Abode, Spouse, Earnings, and Age.

Mark Angel – The King of Nigerian Comedy

Mark Angel is a name that needs no introduction in the Nigerian comedy industry. The comedian, actor, and scriptwriter has made a name for himself and built a massive fan base through his hilarious skits, which he shares on his YouTube channel. Mark Angel Comedy is one of the most-watched comedy channels in Nigeria, and his videos have brought laughter to millions of people across the world.

Biography

Mark Angel was born on May 27, 1991, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. He grew up in a family of six, and his parents were both teachers. Mark Angel was a student of Obafemi Awolowo University, where he studied Medicine, but he dropped out to pursue a career in comedy. He started his comedy journey in 2011, and in 2012, he founded the Mark Angel Comedy Group.

Cars and House

Mark Angel is one of the most successful comedians in Nigeria, and he has made a lot of money from his comedy business. He owns several cars, including a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, a Toyota Land Cruiser, and a Lexus SUV. He also has a beautiful mansion in Port Harcourt, where he lives with his family.

Wife and Family

Mark Angel is married to Emmanuella Samuel’s elder sister, Benita Samuel. Emmanuella is a child comedian who rose to fame through her appearances on the Mark Angel Comedy skits. Mark Angel and Benita got married in 2017, and they have a daughter together. Mark Angel is a family man, and he often shares pictures of his wife and daughter on his social media pages.

Net Worth

Mark Angel’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. He has made a lot of money from his comedy business, which includes YouTube revenue, brand endorsements, and live shows. Mark Angel Comedy has over 7 million subscribers on YouTube, and his videos have been viewed over 2 billion times. He is one of the highest-paid comedians in Nigeria, and his net worth continues to grow.

Age

Mark Angel is currently 30 years old. He was born on May 27, 1991, and he has achieved a lot in his young age. He is a role model to many young people in Nigeria, and he continues to inspire them through his comedy and philanthropic works.

Conclusion

Mark Angel is a talented comedian who has made a name for himself in the Nigerian comedy industry. He has built a massive fan base through his hilarious skits, and he continues to bring laughter to millions of people across the world. Mark Angel’s success story is a testament to the fact that hard work and determination can take you to great heights. He is an inspiration to many young people in Nigeria, and his legacy will continue to live on for many years to come.

Source Link :mark angel biography, cars, house, wife, net worth, age./

Mark Angel age Mark Angel net worth Mark Angel wife Mark Angel house Mark Angel cars