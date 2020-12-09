Mark Balelo Death -Dead – Obituary : Mark Balelo has Died .

By | December 9, 2020
0 Comment

Mark Balelo Death -Dead – Obituary : Mark Balelo has Died .

Mark Balelo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on Feb 13. 2013.

Nabila Haniss February 13, 2013  · I was heartbroken to find out about Mark Balelo passing. May he RIP and the good lord have mercy on his soul.

Source: (20+) Nabila Haniss – Posts | Facebook

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.