Mark Bartelini Death -Obituary – Dead : Coach Mark Adam Bartelini has Died .

Coach Mark Adam Bartelini has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Yorktown Fit Body Boot Camp 12 hrs · Last night I got a message with absolutely devastating news. Coach Mark Adam Bartelini has passed away. This photo was taken December 8 2018. That was the first class Mark ran at Yorktown Fit Body Boot Camp. For the last two years I worked with Mark and always admired his passion for working with youth athletes. His drive and passion will never be forgotten. He left an indelible Mark on so many people. Mark I pray that the good Lord has you comfortably in his arms and you can Rest in eternal peace my brother. May God Bless your soul.

Tributes

Deanna Bartelini wrote

My heart is broken. I never thought any time soon I would be saying this. My brother has passed away. I’m telling his story because most of you know my brother had a past. He DID NOT let that define the person he was today. He got up everyday and fought not only for himself but also for his family! Especially his Challenge Your limit family! He wanted to live!!! He wanted to live his best life and you know what he was! Today he was found in his kitchen making a plate of food that was still sitting in the microwave open. Most likely getting ready to eat before going to do what he LOVED the most and that was working with his kids. We all saw the love he had for all them and the love they had for him. We spoke Tuesday night and he was so excited for the holidays coming up but also for “Big wills” birthday dinner we were planning. Mark might not be here any more but his story is not over I’ll make sure of that. Mark loved everyone and everyone loved him. Mark I love you with everything I have left and just like I always told you I want to be just like you one day! I’ll hold on to the love you made sure to tell me all the time you had for me. I’ll miss everything about you, especially that laugh! Stay with us as much as you can Ill never be ready to let you go. I love you so much! .

Lynda Bartelini wrote

So deeply sorry for your loss thoughts & prayers 🙏 Deepest condolences to all the family

Nick Solfaro wrote

I’m so sorry Deanna and my thoughts and prayers are sent to you and your entire family. 🙏

Patrick Malone wrote

I am so so sorry for you guys. I love you guys, Mark will be in our hearts

Nick Bleakley wrote

OMG Deanna! I’m so very sorry for your lost!! You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers!

Gionta wrote

My heart is broken for all of you. Mark was one of a kind. My prayers are with you & your entire family. I love you guys.

