Mark Bauman Dead – Death – Obituary : Remembering the Legacy of Mark Bauman: A Life Well-Lived

Mark Bauman: The Legacy of a Life Well-Lived

Mark Bauman was a man who lived a life that truly made a difference. His legacy will be remembered for years to come as a shining example of what it means to live a life well-lived.

Early Life and Career

Bauman was born on June 12, 1955, in Chicago. He grew up in a family of eight children and attended Loyola Academy, where he developed a strong work ethic and a passion for service. After high school, he attended the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a degree in economics.

After college, Bauman began his career in finance, working for several investment firms before starting his own in 1990. He was successful in his work, but he never lost sight of his commitment to service. Throughout his life, Bauman was involved in numerous charities and philanthropic organizations, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago, the Chicago Children’s Museum, and the University of Notre Dame.

Passion for Helping Children and Young Adults

Bauman was particularly passionate about helping children and young adults. He believed that every child deserves a chance to succeed, regardless of their background or circumstances. He was a mentor to countless young people, offering guidance and support to those who needed it most.

One of Bauman’s most significant contributions was the creation of the Bauman Family Foundation. The foundation supports a variety of causes, including education, healthcare, and the arts. Bauman was deeply committed to the foundation’s mission, and he worked tirelessly to ensure that its resources were used to make a real difference in people’s lives.

Generosity and Kindness

Bauman’s generosity and kindness were legendary. He was always quick to offer a helping hand or a kind word to those around him. He believed that we all have a responsibility to make the world a better place, and he lived that belief every day.

In addition to his philanthropic work, Bauman was also a devoted husband and father. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary, and they had four children together. Bauman was a loving and supportive husband and father, always putting his family first.

A Profound Loss, But a Legacy Lives On

Bauman passed away on October 18, 2017, after a long battle with cancer. His death was a profound loss for his family, friends, and the many people whose lives he touched. But his legacy lives on, a testament to the power of one person to make a difference in the world.

Remembering the legacy of Mark Bauman is a reminder of the importance of living a life of purpose and service. Bauman’s life was not defined by his wealth or success, but by his commitment to making the world a better place. His selflessness, kindness, and generosity continue to inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

A Call to Action

As we reflect on Bauman’s life, we are reminded that we all have the power to make a difference. Whether through philanthropy, volunteer work, or simply being kind to those around us, we can all make a positive impact on the world. Bauman’s legacy is a call to action, a challenge to each of us to live our lives with purpose and compassion.

