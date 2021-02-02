Mark Beard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : NASCAR Cup team owner and former driver Mark Beard has Died .

NASCAR Cup team owner and former driver Mark Beard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

NASCAR Cup team owner and former driver Mark Beard has passed away at the age of 72. His team Beard Motorsports, set to attempt the Daytona 500 with Noah Gragson, will continue with their plans.https://t.co/Fl4ARLQj8Z — The Checkered Flag (@TheCheckerFlag) February 2, 2021

