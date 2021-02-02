Mark Beard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : NASCAR Cup team owner and former driver Mark Beard has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
NASCAR Cup team owner and former driver Mark Beard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
NASCAR Cup team owner and former driver Mark Beard has passed away at the age of 72. His team Beard Motorsports, set to attempt the Daytona 500 with Noah Gragson, will continue with their plans.https://t.co/Fl4ARLQj8Z
— The Checkered Flag (@TheCheckerFlag) February 2, 2021
Tributes
Richard Steeby
I knew the beard family . Lived in Mt pleasant most of my life . Racing was a big part of his life . And
Adam Kotlark
Ten years ago Trevor Bayne won the Daytona 500 in his first try. I know the odds are small, but maybe Noah can do the same and put it in victory lane for Mark.
Polly Elgin
I’m sorry for your loss. Prayers for the families and friends. God bless them in this sad time too! – Rest in peace
