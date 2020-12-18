Mark Beeson Death -Dead – Obituary :Pastor Mark Beeson has Died .
Pastor Mark Beeson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
SAD NEWS: Family, friends, and members of the Granger Community Church are remembering the life of founding Pastor Mark Beeson. He passed away after a 15-month battle with pancreatic cancer. https://t.co/xkoqJuhNmc
— WNDU (@WNDU) December 17, 2020
