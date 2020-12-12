Mark Bertrand Death -Dead – Obituary : Coach Mark Bertrand has Died .

By | December 12, 2020
Mark Bertrand Death -Dead – Obituary : Coach Mark Bertrand has Died .

Coach Mark Bertrand has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Saugus Hockey @Sachems_Hockey The Sachems Hockey extended family joins the rest of Sachem Nation in mourning the loss of Coach Mark Bertrand. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, his friends, and his former and current players.

