December 15, 2020
Mark Bertrand Death -Dead – Obituary : Mark J. Bertrand has Died .

Mark J. Bertrand has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Saugus Athletics @SaugusSachemsAD Sachem Nation’s thoughts and prayers go out to the Bertrand Family. Please know that the love & support of the Saugus Community is surrounding & lifting you up. We walk with you as you face this unfathomable loss. Mark J. Bertrand’s obituary

