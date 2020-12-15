Mark Bertrand Death -Dead – Obituary : Mark J. Bertrand has Died .
Mark J. Bertrand has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Sachem Nation’s thoughts and prayers go out to the Bertrand Family. Please know that the love & support of the Saugus Community is surrounding & lifting you up. We walk with you as you face this unfathomable loss.
Mark J. Bertrand's obituary https://t.co/oM8kNxqlm5
— Saugus Athletics (@SaugusSachemsAD) December 14, 2020
Saugus Athletics @SaugusSachemsAD Sachem Nation’s thoughts and prayers go out to the Bertrand Family. Please know that the love & support of the Saugus Community is surrounding & lifting you up. We walk with you as you face this unfathomable loss. Mark J. Bertrand’s obituary
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.