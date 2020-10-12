Mark Birch Death – Dead : Mark Birch Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Mark Birch has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.
” Paul Crowther on Twitter: “Deeply saddened by the death overnight of colleague Mark Birch. Mark served as a PC from 1981-2011 and then in a staff role at Birmingham from 2012. He was very much part of the BTP family and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his wife, family, friends and colleagues.”
Tributes
———————— –
Deeply saddened by the death overnight of colleague Mark Birch. Mark served as a PC from 1981-2011 and then in a staff role at Birmingham from 2012. He was very much part of the BTP family and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his wife, family, friends and colleagues.
— Paul Crowther (@BTPChief) October 12, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.