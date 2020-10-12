Mark Birch Death – Dead : Mark Birch Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 12, 2020
0 Comment

Mark Birch Death – Dead : Mark Birch Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Mark Birch has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

” Paul Crowther on Twitter: “Deeply saddened by the death overnight of colleague Mark Birch. Mark served as a PC from 1981-2011 and then in a staff role at Birmingham from 2012. He was very much part of the BTP family and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his wife, family, friends and colleagues.”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.