Mark Chase Death -Dead – Obituary : former Girls JV Coach Mark Chase has Died .

Tonight we mourn the loss of former Girls JV Coach Mark Chase.

Mark was an unbelievably kind person who made a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of students in his career.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

— Salamanca Basketball (@SalamancaBB) December 17, 2020