Mark Chase Death -Dead – Obituary : former Girls JV Coach Mark Chase has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
former Girls JV Coach Mark Chase has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Salamanca Basketball @SalamancaBB Tonight we mourn the loss of former Girls JV Coach Mark Chase. Mark was an unbelievably kind person who made a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of students in his career. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

