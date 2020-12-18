Mark Chase Death -Dead – Obituary : former Girls JV Coach Mark Chase has Died .
former Girls JV Coach Mark Chase has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Tonight we mourn the loss of former Girls JV Coach Mark Chase.
Mark was an unbelievably kind person who made a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of students in his career.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.
— Salamanca Basketball (@SalamancaBB) December 17, 2020
