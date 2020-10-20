Mark Chaves Death – Dead : Mark Chaves Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Mark Chaves has died, according to the following statements posted on Gofundme on October. 18, 2020.
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mark Valentino Chaves. He is survived by his parents Tony and Carmela. He will be deeply missed by his brother Jason, girlfriend Kaitlynn and grandparents Antonio, Maria, Valentino and Maria. Mark will also be missed by his many aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. We are starting a Go Fund Me page to help alleviate some of the burden this incredible family has already incurred to help with funeral expenses. If we reach above our goal we would like to donate the rest of the funds to the Breast Cancer Foundation. We just want to give the family all the monetary support, love and help that we can during this sad time.
Source: Fundraiser by Megan Drinkwater : Mark Chaves Fundraiser
Tributes
Rest In Peace Mark Chaves❣️ The good die young is the only thing that comes to mind here, you were taken way too soon😔
Posted by Eve Ori-Beaulieu on Sunday, October 18, 2020
