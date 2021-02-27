Mark ‘Curly’ O’Callaghan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mark O’Callaghan has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @StocktonFc: It is with great sadness to report that we have lost a local legend today, Mark ‘Curly’ O’Callaghan.

Curly passed away peacefully this morning with him family at his side.

Our thoughts & love go out to his family at this very sad time

😢♥️🖤♥️

RIP Gaffa



