Mark Dennis Mucha – victim name : Arkansas woman arrested for fatal shooting of Mark Dennis Mucha

Woman arrested for first-degree murder of Mark Dennis Mucha in Baxter County, Arkansas

A man’s body with a gunshot wound was discovered by deputies over the weekend in Baxter County, Arkansas, leading to the arrest of a woman from Mountain Home. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest was made after a man requested a welfare check on his daughter, claiming that someone had been hanging around her for the past few days. Two deputies went to the woman’s house and found the dead man lying partially outside the open doorway. They entered the house and found the suspect, 38-year-old Kristy Shay Leedham-Johnston, outside peeking into the residence through the back door. She immediately raised her hands and stated that the victim was a “really bad guy” and that she did what she had to do to get away. Deputies later found a gunshot wound on the victim and a gun and knife outside the house. Leedham-Johnston has been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder but has not been formally charged.

News Source : https://www.ky3.com

