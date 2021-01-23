Mark Faiella Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mark Faiella, the owner of Pizza Masters has Died .
Mark Faiella, the owner of Pizza Masters has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
REST IN PEACE: Mark Faiella, the owner of Pizza Masters, a pizza shop in Hopewell, has died from COVID-19.
https://t.co/APnFJ1ZqMS
— KDKA (@KDKA) January 23, 2021
