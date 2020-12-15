Mark Fedy Death -Obituary – Dead : Mark Andrew Fedy has Died .

Mark Andrew Fedy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Waterloo Yesterday at 12:55 PM · With our deepest symphony and prayers for + Mark Andrew Fedy, husband of Jennifer. Son of Donald and Carolyn, who has passed away last night, May he rest in the peace of Christ. 1515 11 Comments 1 Share Like Comment Share

Tributes

Anne Stern wrote

RIP Mark. Condolences to the Fedy family.

Danielle Anne wrote

Rest In Peace Uncle Mark ❤️ you are forever in our hearts and prayers

Penelope Victors wrote

Well respected teacher and a wonderful person truly who will be missed by many. Our sincere condolences to his family.

Luke McAuley wrote

So sorry to hear. Sincere condolences to all of the family.

Celine Mota wrote

Mr Fedy was by far my favorite high school teacher. Sending all my love to his family today.

Lorrie Temple wrote

Rest In Peace Mark. Strength and comfort to your family.

Shelly Cheeseman wrote

This is heartbreaking. Prayers for Mark as well as for Jenn and family.

Nathalie Paquin Neville wrote

Heartbreaking he was amazing with my special needs son and this year was teaching my daughter. We are truly sad by this news. Rest In Peace. My deepest sympathies.

Sharyn Hillier wrote

RIP and condolences to the Fedy family. I grew up 2 doors down from them on Alexandra Ave

Karen Bell wrote

Our hearts go out to the Fedy family. Hugs.