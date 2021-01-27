Mark Gildea Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mark Gildea has Died.

Mark Gildea has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2021.

Steve Vignone 12h · Well 2021 isn’t starting out good. Lost a great guy last night, Mark Gildea. Mark has been a friend to Nick and Bessie and all of us at Mama’s Pizza for as long as I can remember. Mark is well know in our community and as a teacher and coach is loved by many. We will miss you Mark, rest in peace.

Tributes

Kathy Murphy

So sorry to hear this about Mark, when I worked at Mama’s for many year’s Mark would call or come in and he want his Mark Gildea salad. It had everything on it but the kitchen sink. Sending my Hugs and Prayers out to Dawn, and there family. May he R. I. P

Lisa Lyman O’Rourke

So very sorry to hear this. Our favorite bartender at Lucky’s many years ago. RIP❤️

Elizabeth Olmo

Wow!! Great man! My deepest condolences goes out to his family. May he Rest In Peace .

Tammy-Lynn Grogan

He will for sure be missed. Great Man. Our Condolences to the Gildea Family.

Many prayers 🙏🏻

“May the choirs of angels come to greet him. May they speed him to paradise.

May the Lord enfold him in His mercy.

May he find eternal life.”