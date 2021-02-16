Mark Halvorson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : CYC wrestling Coach Mark Halvorson has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.
CYC wrestling Coach Mark Halvorson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Community Youth Center 5h · It is with a heavy heart we share that CYC wrestling Coach Mark Halvorson passed away today. The longest tenured coach, Mark was a pillar to our community. Mark was a brilliant wrestling coach, recognized on the national level, but more importantly a caring mentor. He will be missed beyond measure. Information on services will be provided when available.
Source: Community Youth Center – Posts | Facebook
Barbara Scheffler
So sad to hear. Such a wonderful coach and mentor. My deepest condolences to his family and to all the wrestling community. He has impacted so many young men. Truly devastating to hear. Please keep us posted on any memorial services.
Timothy Roberts
Nothing adequate can be written to sum up the meaning this man had on this community. Sad day for anyone who knew him, his students and their families. Thank you Coach.
Sara Gallosa
I’m so sorry and my condolences to his family
Valentina Loreto-Ashley
I’m so sorry . My deepest condolences to the family.
Mickey Mayes
Mark was not only a great coach but a great person. He always did the right thing and respected everyone around him. I’m deeply thankful for all he did for me and my family. He will be missed but remembered well. Condolences to to the family we loved him!
Tim Rudd
He was an amazing human being and just as much an amazing coach. He gave everything to every athlete and person he interacted with. My heart is very heavy to here this, we lost a very special person, he will always have a special place in my heart and mind.
Lori Osofsky
My heart is broken! What a wonderful man he was! He taught my son (and so many other kids) so many things!!! Teamwork kindness and always showed them how to succeed He Will be missed!!!
Heather Winder Goyert
He was a wonderful coach. So sad and send condolences to his family and all the athletes he coached through the years.
Janey Montserrat Yakas
Heartbreaking- He had such a positive impact on so many of the boys
Liza Gonsalves
So sorry to hear this. Condolences to his family.
Marcia Tafarel
Great mentor to youth wrestling program . He helped so many to achieve their goals. RIP. He will be missed.
Karina Jacobo Eufracio
**RIP COACH MARK YOU WILL BE TRULY MISS ” our condolences to his family he treat our kids with so much care ,dignity, always making sure they take the better choices for their young life , we can thank you enough for the opportunity that our kids had to meet you .forever in our hearts coach.
