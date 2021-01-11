Mark Keds Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mark Keds has Died .

January 11, 2021
0 Comment

Mark Keds has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

David Awfulbot @davidawfulbot Sad to hear of the passing of Mark Keds. Senseless Things were one of my go to ‘jump around my bedroom’ bands when I was a teen. Believe it or not, kids, ‘indie music’ wasn’t always vapid drivel but actually rocked. #nowplaying #MarkKeds #music

