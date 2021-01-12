Mark Keds Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Senseless Things singer Mark Keds has Died .

Senseless Things singer Mark Keds has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Kurt Gerhardt @Foolkiller82 Sad news. I saw them live once. I really liked them. Senseless Things singer Mark Keds dead at 50 https://mol.im/a/9135755 via http://dailym.ai/android

