Mark Keds Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Senseless Things singer Mark Keds has Died .
Senseless Things singer Mark Keds has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sad news. I saw them live once. I really liked them. Senseless Things singer Mark Keds dead at 50 https://t.co/ujKHLknp2q via https://t.co/uM97q9dJhY
— Kurt Gerhardt (@Foolkiller82) January 12, 2021
