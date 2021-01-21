Mark Langham Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chaplain at Fisher House, Fr. Mark Langham has Died .
Chaplain at Fisher House, Fr. Mark Langham has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Our prayers and thoughts are with all grieving the loss of a much-loved Chaplain at Fisher House, Fr. Mark Langham, who died last week. Mark was a great ecumenist, and a warm supporter of the Federation @CamTheoFed and its work. #restinpeaceriseinglory
— Ridley Hall, Cambridge (@RidleyHall) January 21, 2021
