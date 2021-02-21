Mark Makulski Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mark Makulski has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 20. 2021

Mark Makulski has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.

Laurie Makulski Harrison 20h · Completely devastated, heartbroken and in disbelief. Thankful to have so many Beautiful memories with you big brother. You will be met by many angels. Our lives will be blessed with many hilarious stories of Mark Makulski. Anyone who knew Mark will have a smile on their face remembering your funny antics, hilarious personality and love for your many family and friends. I love you big brother and am completely shattered! R.I.P You are in my heart and prayers Sarah, Megs, Jay, Taylor and your beautiful grandchildren.

Source: (2) Facebook

Tributes

Liz Pettapiece-Phillips

My sincere condolences Laurie. I can only imagine your grief right now — coming after a period when we’ve all not been able to spend as much time with family as we normally would have. Hugs for you and wishing you strength to get through the coming days.

WIN in Windsor – YQG Synergy

As someone who has been so involved with social media, I understand it can be superficial, annoying, negative etc… But I have never been so grateful for this platform than I am right now. During a time when families and friends are separated and mourning is done in groups of 10, for a limited time, how does someone cope with the loss of someone with such a huge family and so many friends?

At this already devistating time, the unexpected loss of my brother, made even worse by the state of our world, I find myself drawn to my brother’s fb wall to see all the stories, photos, memories and love for my big brother Mark Makulski. Where family and friends would normally embrace, reminisce and cry together … I am doing it virtually with so many I’ve never met and so many I wish I could be with.

I Thank all of his family and friends for all the posts and comments showing their love and respect for my big brother. He was TRUELY loved, a Legend in this city as described by many, and we all know that… And it is deeply felt.

His warm bear hug is so needed right now, but those posts are making me smile through my tears. Social media, allowing family and friends to connect over heartbreak, is exactly what his family needs.

R. I. P big brother ~Laurie

