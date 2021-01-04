Mark McWilliams Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pastor Mark Allen McWilliams was shot and killed by 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen.

By | January 4, 2021
0 Comment

Mark McWilliams Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pastor Mark Allen McWilliams was shot and killed by 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen.

Mytrez Deunte Woolen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 4. 2021.

TheGrio  4 hrs  · 62-year-old Pastor Mark Allen McWilliams was shot and killed by 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen, who also injured two other parishioners. We send our condolences to Pastor McWilliams’ family, friends, and congregation.

Source: (20+) TheGrio – Posts | Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –
wrote

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...